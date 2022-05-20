$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Marcus posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCS. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCS opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.