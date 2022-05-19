ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

