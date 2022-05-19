Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 3%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). Approximately 4,667,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,327,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).
The stock has a market cap of £63.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
About Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.