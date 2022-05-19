Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 3%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). Approximately 4,667,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,327,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of £63.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Get Zephyr Energy alerts:

About Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.