Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,524.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.