Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Buy

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FREQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 754,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,972. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2,031.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 272,161 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

