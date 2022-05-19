Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Hold

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Genius Sports stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

