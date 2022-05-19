Zacks: Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.27). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 18,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.43. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.