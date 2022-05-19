Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 3,803,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $417.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.