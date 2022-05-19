Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $50.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,620%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 35,909,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,736,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.