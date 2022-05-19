Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

AVNT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 389,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,848. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avient by 31.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

