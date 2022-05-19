Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $2.68 EPS

Analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.61. APA reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $14.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $17.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $118,168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,220,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.