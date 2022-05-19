Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.56 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $1.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $32.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.21 million to $34.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.05 million, with estimates ranging from $40.97 million to $92.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share.

EVFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 544,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

