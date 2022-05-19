Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) will post ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.05) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

