Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will report $162.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $752.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $992.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. 3,488,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,868. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

