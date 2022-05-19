Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

