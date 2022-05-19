Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Shares Up 1.5%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 32,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 971,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKMR)

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

