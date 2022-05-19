XSGD (XSGD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $105.82 million and $1.56 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,593.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00644356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00482626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,539.98 or 1.89975494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009080 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 183,557,144 coins and its circulating supply is 153,958,846 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

