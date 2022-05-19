X World Games Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. X World Games has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, X World Games has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,686.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,537,166 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

Buying and Selling X World Games

