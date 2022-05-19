WS Management Lllp Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 0.5% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 446,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $93.63 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Lamar Advertising Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.