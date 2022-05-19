WS Management Lllp Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

WS Management Lllp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,103 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 0.9% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 13,964,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,188,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLF. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

