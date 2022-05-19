WS Management Lllp Lowers Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,104 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.30% of Allegheny Technologies worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. 2,660,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -676.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

