WS Management Lllp Has $26 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WS Management Lllp cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,352 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 2.1% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $26,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. 4,304,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

