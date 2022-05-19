Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Down 1.2%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.
About Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worley (WYGPY)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.