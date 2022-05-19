Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Down 1.2%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

