Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.55

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 12.35 ($0.15). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,837,872 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 47.76 and a quick ratio of 47.76. The stock has a market cap of £22.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.58.

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.