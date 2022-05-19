Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.55

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 12.35 ($0.15). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,837,872 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 47.76 and a quick ratio of 47.76. The stock has a market cap of £22.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.58.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
