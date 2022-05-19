Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 95,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,414. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.26. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $894,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.