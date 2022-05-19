Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Trading Down 4.9%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

WLKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

