Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE WEA opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.87.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.