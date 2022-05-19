Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE WEA opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.