Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MNP opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

