Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

