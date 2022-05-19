Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
