Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.17.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of WIA opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.78.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
