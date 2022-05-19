Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.17.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

