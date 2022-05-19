Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
