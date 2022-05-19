Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

