Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

EMD stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

