Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
EMD stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.30.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
