West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. Makes New Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,197,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,392,000. Amplitude accounts for about 42.7% of West Rim Capital Associates II L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. owned 2.22% of Amplitude as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $173,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Amplitude stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

