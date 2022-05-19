Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $149.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.02. 125,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,387. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.12.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

