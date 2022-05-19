Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,968,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,477,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

