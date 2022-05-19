Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €130.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($95.83) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($126.04) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €81.35 ($84.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($70.31) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($103.75).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

