Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.66.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

