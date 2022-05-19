Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.66.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $121.53 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

