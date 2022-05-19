Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $134.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.66.

Walmart stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

