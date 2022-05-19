Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. 15,153,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,026. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

