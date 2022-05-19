VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.26

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 75097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

