Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.55

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 8636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

