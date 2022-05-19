Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

VOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

