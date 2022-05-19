VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 1.09% of VirTra worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. VirTra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

