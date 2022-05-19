Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17), with a volume of 24018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.25).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market cap of £53.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

