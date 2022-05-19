Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $139.20

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.20 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 140.62 ($1.73), with a volume of 1819979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.15 ($1.80).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.81).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($63,239.64).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

