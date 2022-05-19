VerusCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $37.68 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $37.68 million and approximately $9,629.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00804823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00445942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.32 or 1.57105517 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008689 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,405,029 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

