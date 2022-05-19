Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $143,541,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after buying an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after buying an additional 3,518,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

