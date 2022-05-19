Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 113,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,544,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

VTNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,013,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,655,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

