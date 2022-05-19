Vert Asset Management LLC Takes $8.48 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,000. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 7.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 121,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

